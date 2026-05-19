Assam government appoints six new Executive Members to North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council
Assam appoints six new Executive Members to North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council. The move aims to enhance governance and development in the region.
The Assam Government has appointed six members as Executive Members of the 13th North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), Haflong, with immediate effect.
According to a notification issued by the Hill Areas Department under the powers conferred by the Assam Autonomous Districts (Constitution of District Councils) Rules, 1951, the newly appointed Executive Members are
Lalremsiama Darnei, Projith Hojai, Noah Daime, Ngulminlal Lienthang, Manjoy Langthasa, Ratan Jarambusa.
The notification further stated that two existing Executive Members Devojit Bathari and Biswajit Daolagupu have ceased to hold their positions with immediate effect.
The order was issued by the Governor of Assam through the Hill Areas Department on May 18
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