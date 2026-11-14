Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the approval of 13 State-Level Sectoral Councils aimed at bringing public feedback directly into the policy-making process.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the councils would provide a platform for experienced individuals to identify gaps in service delivery and share their feedback with the government.

According to the announcement, the councils will regularly seek public feedback on government policies and will function under uniform administrative parameters, operational structures and core functions.

Community leaders, domain practitioners and social workers will be included as members of the councils.

Describing the initiative as “Your Govt, Your Voice”, Sarma said the objective was to place people at the centre of decision-making and ensure their voices are heard in policy formulation.