In order to make Guwahati the gateway of the northeast, the Assam state cabinet has earmarked around Rs 923 crore for a flyover from Handique Collge of Guwahati near Paltanbazar Railway station to the Noonmati area has been approved.

The proposed flyover will be a four laned and will be around 7-8 kilometres long. The flyover will connect from the Paltanbazar Railway Station to the Noonmati area along the Gopinath Bordaloi path in Guwahati without any intersections.

With this, the people coming from Nagoan-Jagiroad will be able to directly come to the railway station without any hassle.

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Earlier, the Assam government approved three new flyovers in the state's Guwahati city, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 28.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Sarma in Silchar.

As per the Assam CM, the three flyovers will come up at traffic points near Down Town Hospital, Fatasil Garchuk, and Kumarpara-Fatasil.