Assam Cabinet on August 3 gave its nod to invest Rs 2,963.15 crore for five mega projects at various locations of the state.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Assam Chief Minister shared key decisions taken in the Cabinet meeting where he said the proposed projects will generate employment for 4, 700 people.

''The mega projects will accelerate economic progress by creating job opportunities, boosting local businesses and bringing in investment, besides this it will help to modernise infrastructure, improving the people's standard of living,'' he tweeted.

The Cabinet decided to streamline the pension disbursal to ease the difficulties faced by retiring heads of offices such as principals and headmasters, the next senior-most officer has been authorised for forwarding pension proposals to the Accountant General and Director of Pension in the Kritagyata portal.

Besides this, the Assam government also approved the amendment of Assam Tourism Service Rules, 2023 by re-designating the post of Tourist Information Officer as 'Tourism Development Officer' and that of Assistant Tourist Information Officer as 'Assistant Tourism Development Officer

In a bid to check corruption, the government has decided to introduce a new Schedule of Offences included under the Investigating Authority of the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (SVC).

Sarma further informed that a National Centre of Excellence for badminton will be set up in North Guwahati with a world-class training facility for nurturing and harnessing the immense talent and potential of budding badminton players across the country.

''MoU to be signed in this regard between Government of Assam and Badminton Association of India for 25 years, subject to renewal for further 10 years. Management Committee comprising 5 members to be constituted for supervising the centre's functioning and administration,'' the Assam Chief Minister stated.

The government has also to reimburse state/local taxes borne by Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) while implementing rural electrification works

''This will cover flagship schemes for electrification of un-electrified villages and ensure 100 per cent electrification for villages in Assam,'' Sarma added.