In a series of significant decisions taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 11, the state government introduced reforms aimed at improving land administration and facilitating land transactions.

Addressing the concerns of micro and small landholders, the Cabinet approved the continuation of manual payment for Khazana, along with manual receipts, to resolve the challenges faced by landholders in making online payments. Despite this, the government has decided to maintain the process of onboarding Pattadars into the e-Khazana portal as part of ongoing land administration reforms.

In another key decision, the Cabinet approved the waiver of renewal fees under the Societies Registration Act for non-individual juridical entities, including Namghars, religious institutions, and non-governmental educational institutions. This will ease the process for these entities to apply for land allotment under the Mission Basundhara 3.0 initiative. Additionally, the requirement for a Chartered Accountant’s certificate to audit the last three years has been waived for these entities, simplifying the land application process.

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