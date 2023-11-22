The Advisory Committee of the Directorate of Village & Town Planning approved the Master Plan for eight cities in Assam.

The approval was announced by Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal on his X handle.

As per the master plan, the eight cities are Rangapara, Gahpur, Sootea, Jamugurihat, Bokakhat, Lakhipur and Badarpur. Meanwhile, in the meeting, the officials also studied and approved the revised Master Plan of Dibrugarh city.



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"I’m glad to announce that in today’s meeting of the Advisory Committee of the Directorate of Village & Town Planning, we have approved the Master Plans for 8 cities of Assam.

The cities of Rangapara, Gahpur, Sootea, Jamugurihat, Bokakhat, Lakhipur & Badarpur are now set to see a complete transformation & overhaul of their urban & civic infrastructure, as per the master plans approved.

At the meeting, we also studied & approved the revised Master Plan of Dibrugarh city.

MLA Kamalaksha Dey Purkayastha, Zakir Hussain Laskar, Ritubaran Sarma, VC, AMTRON also present and senior departmental officials were present in the meeting," wrote Singhal.