430 Assam government employees held for corruption since 2019

Official documents revealed that since 2019, 430 Assam government employees have been arrested in connection with corruption charges, while an additional 25 have been apprehended for accumulating assets beyond their known sources of income. The charge sheets have been filed against all 25 employees held for disproportionate assets. Departmental proceedings are underway as per established rules, as mentioned in the documents.



Out of the 430 individuals arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the state police's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing was responsible for apprehending 302 people, the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell accounted for 88 arrests, and 40 were arrested at various police stations. Of those detained, 23 have been dismissed from service. Official documents revealed, "Most of the cases are in the trial stage with no convictions made so far, the documents said."



According to the documents, charge sheets have been filed against 291 of the arrested state government employees. The documents state, "Judicial proceedings are going on against the arrested employees, though no one has been convicted yet," and that departmental proceedings continue as per the rules.