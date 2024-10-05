Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government will continue its assistance to community Durga Puja celebrations for the second consecutive year.

This initiative will benefit 8,000 Puja Committees that have been in existence for over three years.

Each of these committees will receive a monetary assistance of Rs 10,000. The decision aims to support the cultural and religious festivities that play a vital role in the community's social fabric.

As the vibrant Durga Puja celebrations draw near, Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah has issued an advisory emphasizing the need for careful coordination and adherence to safety protocols.



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Addressing the puja organizers, Barah underscored the importance of shared responsibility: “Credit to you if the puja is held smoothly, but it’s your fault even if there is an anomaly.”

In a bid to ensure a seamless celebration, the police administration has released a comprehensive list of DOs and DON'Ts, outlining essential measures for the safety and security of all participants.