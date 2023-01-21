Right wing leader Satya Ranjan Borah has written a letter to the Chief Secretary of Assam demanding a thorough investigation into the film ‘Pathaan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, for showing the colour ‘saffron’ in a bad light.



Dictating the misuse and violation of Artice 51 (A) of Constitution of India, Satya Ranjan Borah mentions in his letter that the colour ‘saffron’, which appears first on the national flag and is also the vintag symbol of greater Sanatana Dharma, has been misrepresented in the movie ‘Pathaan’ which has hurt the sentiments of many.

“Safron”, is the first colour of the national flag and it’s also the vintage symbol of greater Sanatan Dharma. But, the way it was presented in the movoie “Pathan” is very much painful”, mentioned Borah in his letter to the Chief Secretary.



Borah further adds, “Saffron being the symbol of pride and honour of this nation, representative colour of the greater cultural heritage of India and which carried the significances of sacrifices of crores Indian Monk; cannot be a “Besharam Rang” (Shameless Colour); as mentioned in the movie”.



Slamming the entire crew of ‘Pathaan’ for projecting the colour saffron in a ‘demeaning’ manner, Borah further said in the letter, “By doing so, the producer, director and the actors along with all caste and crews of the film have insulted the nation, nation’s pride, the Sanatan Dharma and the pure and selfless sacrifice of the Monks. It also violates the Article 51 A of the constitution of India”.



“Therefore, being a responsible citizen of India; it’s my humble request to you kindly enquire the matter prior to broadcast and public shows of the movie Pathaan”, concluded Borah.

For the past few days, the movie Pathaan has been facing backlash and boycott calls after a section of people criticized the colour of one of the five bikinis donned by Deepika in the song and the lyrics ‘Besharam Rang’.

The section of the people even took offense and asserted that the colour shown in the song and lyrics have been vehemently insulted by the makers of the movie and thus the movie should be banned across the country.



Also read : Assam: Bajrang Dal members tears down ‘Pathaan’ posters in Guwahati; Chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’