Assam Government begins development of 'Zubeen Khetra', cultural Centres proposal under consideration

The Assam government on Thursday, July 9 informed the Legislative Assembly that it has initiated multiple measures to preserve the legacy of celebrated singer and composer Zubeen Garg, including the development of 'Zubeen Khetra' at Sonapur. It also stated that a proposal to establish a modern cultural centre with an auditorium in every Assembly constituency in his memory would be considered subject to the availability of funds.

Replying to an unstarred question by MLA Baby Begum during the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora said the state Cabinet, at its meeting on October 16, 2025, approved the constitution of a committee comprising eminent personalities from different fields to oversee the planning and development of the site where Zubeen Garg's last rites were performed.

The committee comprises Garima Garg, Palami Borthakur, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Anuradha Sharma Pujari, Biren Singh, Pulak Banerjee, Tarali Sharma, Shyamantak Gautam, Prajal Saikia, Dulal Malki and Sudarshan Thakur.

Bora informed the House that the committee has already begun field-level assessments and held a meeting on March 6, 2026, to finalise the concept and infrastructure plan for the proposed memorial.

He said the Revenue and Disaster Management Department has transferred 10 bighas and 1 katha of government land at Sonapur to the Directorate of Cultural Affairs for the construction of 'Zubeen Khetra'.

The minister further said the government sanctioned ₹3.1975 crore (₹319.75 lakh) during the 2025-26 financial year for the construction of a permanent boundary wall at the site. The work has already commenced, with nearly 30 per cent of the project completed.

On the proposal to establish a modern cultural centre equipped with an advanced auditorium in every Assembly constituency in memory of Zubeen Garg, Bora said the government would consider it at an appropriate time depending on the availability of funds. He added that the proposal also includes providing free training in music, dance, theatre and other cultural disciplines through these centres.

The minister said the government believes the most meaningful tribute to Zubeen Garg is to strengthen and promote Assam's diverse cultural traditions. He noted that the Cultural Affairs Department has been organising major events such as Bihu Binondiya, Jhumoir Binondini and Bagurumba Dahou to preserve and showcase the cultural heritage of different communities across the state.

Bora also informed the Assembly that the government regularly observes the birth and death anniversaries of eminent personalities who have made significant contributions to Assam's cultural and social life, ensuring that their legacy continues to inspire future generations.

He said the department conducts summer and winter cultural workshops across all Assembly constituencies, providing structured training in music, dance, folk traditions and indigenous art forms for children and youth.

Referring to the ongoing birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the minister said the state has undertaken year-long programmes to honour his contribution to music and culture. He added that such initiatives help preserve the artistic legacy of iconic figures like Zubeen Garg and ensure their work continues to inspire generations.

Concluding his reply, Bora said Zubeen Garg's music, deeply rooted in Assam's society, nature and traditions, continues to resonate across generations, and the government remains committed to preserving and promoting his artistic legacy.