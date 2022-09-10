Social and student organizations of Dima Hasao called a press meet regarding the ongoing talks of the Assam government with Indigenous People's Forum (IPF) and Indigenous Stundents' Forum (ISF) leaders. The organizations said a Mass rally will be organized on 12th September 2022 as the state government is showing a step-motherly attitude to other organisations.

In the press meet the representatives of all organizations were present like Jadikhe Naiso Hosom (JNH) (Dimasa Apex body), Dimasa Student Union (DSU), All Dimasa Student Union (ADSU), Dimasa Mothers Association (DMA), Dima Jalai Hosom (DJH), DYF and All Apex Bodies Coordination Committee.

The organizations said that if any decision should be taken regarding Dima Hasao districts like bifurcation or separate districts then all organizations should have to be called by the Assam Government for an open meeting,.

They said that the government is continually presiding in meetings with one or two particular organizations. They added the organizations which were supporting bandh culture and violation, those are given more importance by the government.

They also said the government is behaving like a stepmother to other organizations and communities due to which they are not satisfied and have vehemently opposed it.

It's mentioned that the IPF had called for a rally on 25th August 2022 demanding the immediate bifurcation of the Dima Hasao district with a separate Autonomous Council. But after discussions with the Assam government and on request, they withdrew the rally and sat for a meeting with Assam Government at Dispur.

They have been once again invited to Dispur for the next meeting to be held on 11th September 2022.

Opposing all, the organizations called the press meet and said that they will organize a mass rally on 12th September 2022 across the district, protesting against the government.