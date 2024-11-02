Assam government has pledged an additional grant of Rs 50,000 to each Raas Committee involved in the celebrated Raas Festival of Majuli.

This announcement comes as part of an ongoing effort to enhance the festival's vibrancy and provide deeper support to those responsible for organizing the event.

The Raas Festival, a beloved tradition that vividly brings to life the stories of Lord Krishna, stands as one of Assam’s most treasured cultural showcases. Held annually on Majuli, the world’s largest river island, this festival attracts thousands of devotees, tourists, and cultural enthusiasts eager to witness its unique blend of art, music, and devotion.

The additional Rs. 50,000 grant supplements the previously announced Rs. 25,000 allocation, effectively tripling the initial funding commitment. Officials emphasize that this increase reflects Assam’s dedication to preserving and promoting its cultural assets.

"We aim to sustain and elevate festivals like the Raas Festival that resonate deeply with our cultural identity," wrote Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on X. By supporting the Raas Festival, the government hopes not only to boost the local economy but also to preserve the island’s legacy as a cultural hub.

With these funds, each Raas Committee will be better equipped to arrange the elaborate preparations that bring the festival to life. Organizers and local artisans can now enhance the decorations, costumes, and performances, ensuring that each celebration honors the historical richness of Assam’s traditions.