The Assam Finance Department has issued a clarification stating that beneficiaries of the Orunodoi 3.0 scheme do not need to furnish income certificates to receive financial assistance.

According to the official notice, families holding valid ration cards are automatically eligible to apply for the welfare programme, which provides monthly support of Rs 1,250 to economically vulnerable households.

The government emphasised this clarification amid concerns about misleading information circulating regarding documentation requirements

Authorities warned of strict legal action against individuals or groups promoting unnecessary issuance of income certificates.

The Finance Department has established mechanisms to investigate complaints about such misleading activities.

The Orunodoi 3.0 scheme represents one of Assam's key poverty alleviation measures, targeting support to families facing economic hardship across the state.