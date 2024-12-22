Assam Government has issued a clear directive regarding the documentation process for the Orunodoi 3.0 scheme, emphasizing that income certificates are not required to access its financial benefits.



According to an official notification, families possessing valid ration cards are automatically eligible for the welfare scheme, which provides monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,250 to economically vulnerable households. The government also stated that applicants are not required to obtain certification from village heads, mouzadars, or any other authorities.



Addressing concerns over misinformation, the government warned against misleading claims circulating about the documentation process.



Authorities have announced that strict legal action will be taken against individuals or groups attempting to exploit beneficiaries by promoting the unnecessary issuance of income certificates.

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