Dr. Numal Momin, the Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, has reiterated the state government's commitment to combat child marriage stating that the fight against this social menace is a top priority.

Dr. Momin commended Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his strong and resolute stance on tackling child marriages, which includes launching crackdowns on such practices every six months.

Addressing the issue, Dr. Numal Momin proposed, "I believe that the minimum marriageable age for girls should be raised to 21."

He also shed light on the involvement of fake clerics who often view child marriages solely from a religious perspective and play a significant role in promoting such acts.

Furthermore, the Deputy Speaker announced the government's intent to enact stringent legislation aimed at eradicating child marriage from the state.

In the initial phase of the crackdown, Assam Police arrested approximately 5,000 individuals, including 15 clerics allegedly involved in facilitating child marriages.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Sarma hinted at upcoming "significant arrests" in the next drive, scheduled later in the month. He expressed optimism that the scourge of child marriage would be completely eradicated from the state by 2026.

The Chief Minister also revealed that a budget of Rs 200 crores has been allocated for the campaign, with these funds earmarked for the appointment of a special advocate in each child marriage case.