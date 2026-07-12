Assam government committed to expanding irrigation network, says Minister Pijush Hazarika

Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika on July 12 said the Rs 30.67-crore Hatiamukh Irrigation Project at Jagiroad is playing a crucial role in ensuring reliable irrigation for paddy cultivation and strengthening the livelihoods of indigenous farming communities.

Sharing the update on X after visiting the project site, Hazarika said it was encouraging to witness the positive impact of the irrigation infrastructure on agricultural productivity in the region.

The minister expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and former Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal for their vision and support in implementing the project.

Describing it as a successful example of well-planned irrigation infrastructure, Hazarika said the project demonstrates how strategic investments in irrigation can enhance agricultural output and improve farmers livelihoods.

He further reaffirmed the state government's commitment to expanding irrigation coverage across Assam and implementing similar initiatives to strengthen the agriculture sector and ensure sustainable farming.