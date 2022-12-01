Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 1, 2022, has said that the government soon shall conduct a drive against illegal boarders at varsity hostels in the name of 'super border'.

Speaking to the media, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We are going to do 3 things...one, all the former students of a university shall not be allowed to stay in the hostel."

Further, the Chief Minister mulled that soon a drive shall be conducted to check all the hostels of varsity or colleges if any ex-students are found residing at a particular hostel in the name of 'super borders' following which 60 per cent of cases of ragging will drop down.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also highlighted that, if the police administration and the college or the university authorities work together, then cases of ragging will not exist.

This comes after a 3rd-semester MCom student of Dibrugarh University jumped off the hostel building due to fear of ragging, leading to a serious spinal injury.

Anand Sharma, the first-semester student of Dibrugarh University who jumped off from a building to escape ragging and was injured underwent a complicated spinal surgery at Aditya Hospital in Dibrugarh on December 1.

According to reports, the surgery has been complicated and it was successful.

“The surgery is successfully completed. Anand Sharma is out of danger now.

Renowned Neurosurgeon Dr Panna Lal performed the surgery. Anand will start walking and will be discharged from the hospital soon”, said Dr Nirmal Shahewala while speaking to reporters.

The surgery was critical as Anand had severe injuries in his spine. Doctors had earlier suggested that surgery was needed to ensure that he could walk again.