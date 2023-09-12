The Assam government has officially acknowledged the presence of toxic magnesium carbonate in 43 different pan masala brands. This revelation came to light during a recent Public Interest Litigation (PIL) hearing.

During the hearing, Advocate General Devajit Saikia made the startling admission on behalf of the Assam government, confirming the presence of toxic magnesium carbonate in these pan masala products.

In response to this revelation, the court has issued a directive to the state government, requiring them to file an affidavit within a week. The affidavit is expected to provide further details and insights into the alarming situation surrounding these pan masala brands.

The PIL has garnered significant attention and concern from the public, as the potential health risks associated with the consumption of products containing toxic substances are a matter of utmost importance. Consumers have long relied on regulatory bodies and government agencies to ensure the safety and quality of products they use daily.

The case has been scheduled for the next hearing on November 7. During this hearing, it is anticipated that additional actions and investigations will take place to address the issue comprehensively. This development follows a previous ruling by the Gauhati High Court on August 27, which had directed the state government to either prohibit or take appropriate action against the sale of pan masala and gutkha products containing lethal magnesium carbonate.