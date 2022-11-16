In a set of vital decisions undertaken in today’s cabinet meeting, Assam government has approved of the creation of 72 temporary posts at senior Grade-I of Assam Civil Services to accommodate 72 ACS officers to strengthen organisational structure of various departments and increase administrative efficiency.

Apart from the 72 posts, there will be 250 Senior Grade-I ACS officers (current strength 178) and the shortfall will be made up by promoting 72 eligible Senior Grade-II officers belonging to 1995, 1997, 1999, 2002 and 2004 batches.

The proposed 72 temporary posts will be personal to promoted officers. Once an officer is adjusted against regular vacancies in SG-I level or an officer is promoted to Selection Grade, the temporary SG-I post personal to the officer concerned shall be reverted to SG-II.

The government has also decided to reconstitute thana-level Nagrik Committees to provide a platform for coordination between the police and public.

The committee that will be constituted under Section 11 sub-clause 5 of Assam Police Act, will essentially function as community liaison groups for respective police stations.

The committee will comprise of a government appointed chairman, a member secretary who will be acting as officer-in-charge of police station. Apart from the chairman and member secretary there will be a set of ex-officio members comprising of Circle Officer, Block Development Officer, Senior most officers of Health, Excise, Social Welfare, PWD and other senior most officials.

There will be nominated members too who will assist in functioning of the committees. The committee will ensure timely delivery of citizen-centric services of police department. Facilitate responsiveness of police against grievances registered in police stations. Look into incidents of alleged misbehaviour. Provide information and community feedback for improving policing.

The cabinet also approved of setting up a centralised community kitchen, school for underprivileged children, cultural complex on a land measuring 11 bigha – 1 katha- 11 lessa at Modopi tea estate under Garaimari Mouza of Chariduar Revenue Circle in favour of Hare Krishna Movement in Guwahati.