The state cabinet has decided to give a 2 per cent reduction on the purchase of electronic vehicles till 31st March 2025.

With this if tx on EVs costing between Rs 10-Rs 20 lakh now will be 8 per cent instead of the prevailing 10 per cent.

The step will encourage many to switch to EVs and also greatly contribute towards building a Green Assam.



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The decision was taken during the weekly cabinet meeting held on Thursday.

Earlier in October 2023, Assam Government inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Limited (TPEVCSL), a subsidiary of the Tata Power Group, with a primary objective of enhancing the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in the region.

Under this collaboration, Guwahati is set to witness the introduction of a convenient and robust EV charging infrastructure. Tata Power will kickstart this initiative by installing a network of 10 advanced EV chargers at strategic locations throughout the city, as part of a pilot project. Key installations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas such as Dispur.