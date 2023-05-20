In the latest development to SI Junmoni Rabha's death case, the Assam government has decided to hand over the accident case to CBI.

It is to be mentioned here that the family of the deceased Sub Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha has been demanding the state government a CBI enquiry into the alleged murder of the police officer.

Addressing the media, DGP Assam said that the case has been transferred to the CBI on two grounds. Firstly on the ground of public sentiments and secondly also on neutrality.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his stance on the ongoing investigation into the death of Junmoni Rabha. The Chief Minister addressed the concerns surrounding the case and assured that a thorough investigation is underway.

The incident, which resulted in the death of Junmoni Rabha, has sparked widespread discussions and left many questions unanswered. The CID (Criminal Investigation Department) has taken charge of the investigation, aiming to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Chief Minister Sarma acknowledged the gravity of the situation and expressed his condolences, emphasizing the importance of transparency throughout the investigation process. He stated, "If anyone is found to be involved in the death of Jonmoni Rabha, they must face appropriate punishment."

Furthermore, the Chief Minister assured the family members of Junmoni Rabha that the CID is diligently conducting its investigation. However, he extended an offer to initiate a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe if the family is not satisfied with the CID's findings.