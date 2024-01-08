On January 22, 2024, the state of Assam will observe a 'dry day' in honour of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

This declaration was made by the Assam government as a mark of respect for the significant religious event.

The decision was announced by Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah following a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The 'dry day' signifies that the sale of alcohol will be prohibited throughout the state on this day.



Also Read: Assam's 'Super 30' to get trained by Army for selection in armed forces as officers

The consecration ceremony is a momentous occasion for devotees, and it is expected to draw the attention of numerous dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The state of Chhattisgarh has also declared January 22 as a 'dry day,' reflecting the widespread reverence for the event.

The temple itself, located in Ayodhya, is an architectural marvel, measuring 360 feet in length, 235 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. It is being constructed by Larsen & Toubro, who offered their services free of cost.

The Assam government's decision to declare a 'dry day' is part of a broader set of measures taken by various states to commemorate the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, which stands as a symbol of cultural and spiritual significance.