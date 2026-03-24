Assam government declares paid holiday on April 9 for Assembly polls

The Government of Assam has declared April 9, 2026, the day of polling for the Assam Legislative Assembly elections, as a paid holiday across the state.

According to a notification issued by the Labour Welfare Department, the holiday will apply to all factories, tea plantations, shops, commercial establishments, entertainment venues, contractor establishments, firms, industries, and financial and banking institutions.

The decision has been taken under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to enable workers and employees to exercise their right to vote.

The notification was issued following directions from the Election Department to ensure maximum voter participation during the Assembly elections.