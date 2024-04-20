Udalguri district in Assam has been accorded the prestigious status of an aspirational district, reflecting its remarkable progress under the policies and initiatives of the Government of Assam. This announcement was made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma via a tweet.

An overview of the development initiatives in the district given by the CM of Assam witnessed across key sectors are mentioned below:

Health Sector Milestones:

- Primary Health Centers: 24

- Community Health Centers: 9

- Sub Centers (SC)/Health and Wellness Centers (HWC): 150

- District Hospital: 1

Education Sector Highlights:

- Total Educational Institutions: 1317

- Primary Schools: 1064

- Upper Primary Schools: 156

- Secondary Schools: 70

- Higher Secondary Schools: 22

- Colleges: 5

Other Notable Achievements:

- NFSA (National Food Security Act) Beneficiaries: 6,94,414

- Anganwadi Centers: 1439

- PMJAY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana) Beneficiaries: 5,86,451

- Self-Help Group (SHG) Beneficiaries: 1,38,888

- Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) Beneficiaries: 99.15 per cent of Anganwadi Centre households; 73.40% of other households

- PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) Urban: 44.92 per cent completed houses

- Orunodoi Beneficiaries: 59,046

- Bhumiputra: 95.84 per cent applications disposed