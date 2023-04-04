The Assam government has dismissed allegations of fake encounters in the state and rejected the claim that the police have killed people in such incidents. BJP Minister Pijush Hazarika stated that the police only fire in self-defense and there have been no fake encounters. He was responding to Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi's private members motion in the Assembly, where he alleged that over 180 fake encounters by police had taken place since May 2021, resulting in 76 deaths.

Gogoi demanded magisterial probes in all cases where people have either been killed or injured, as well as the formation of a special investigative team under an active Assam High Court judge. He also claimed that no FIR was filed in the police shootout in Udalguri, where a person named Dimbeshwar Muchahary was killed. Gogoi insisted that an independent FIR be filed in all cases as per the Supreme Court order.

A CID probe into Muchahry's death on February 24 had revealed that it was a case of "mistaken identity," and that the man was not a dacoit, as the police had suspected him to be. The man's family had stated that he was a 'small time farmer,' while the police claimed that he was a 'hardened criminal.'

The CID conducted a thorough investigation, which included DNA analysis after initially identifying and claiming the body by the family members of Kenaram Boro, alias Kenaram Basumatary, which was later claimed by the family members of Dimbeswar Machahary. The CID's scientific procedures brought closure to the family of Dimbeswar Machahary, allowing them to mourn their loss and perform the necessary last rites.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Superintendent of Police of Udalguri district, Supriya Das, confirmed that there was no mistake on the part of the police officials and departments. They followed the normal procedure as per the law and allowed the body to be exhumed and sent for DNA testing. Das also clarified that the firing was done in self-defence and the person killed was a criminal.

The investigation into the firing incident, registered under Rowta PS case no 61/2023 u/s 398/353/333/326/307 IPC r/w sec 25(1-A)/27 Arms act, has also been transferred to CID and is currently under investigation. The CID's commitment to ensuring a fair and impartial investigation into this incident is commendable and demonstrates their dedication to upholding the rule of law.