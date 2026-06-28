Assam government deploys full administrative response as flood situation intensifies in Dhemaji

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, June 28 said the state government is closely monitoring the evolving flood situation in Dhemaji district and has activated a comprehensive administrative response to support affected communities.

In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the impact of the floods on residents and conveyed solidarity with those facing hardship due to the disaster.

“Since the flood situation has unfolded in Dhemaji, I’ve been closely monitoring the situation. We are deeply saddened by the impact it has had on the lives of our people and in this difficult time, we firmly stand with them,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister stated that the government has adopted a whole-of-government approach and is mobilising all available resources with priority being given to immediate safety measures and long-term rehabilitation of families affected by the floods.

As part of the response mechanism, Sarma said he has directed Water Resources Minister Atul Bora and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta to remain stationed in Dhemaji and oversee relief and response operations on the ground.

According to the Chief Minister, the deployment is intended to ensure coordinated execution of relief measures, monitoring of flood-affected areas and timely assistance to affected residents.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to mitigation and recovery efforts, Sarma stated that all necessary steps are being undertaken to minimise the impact of the floods and facilitate rehabilitation in the affected region.