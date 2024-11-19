In a significant move to enhance the use of space technology for state development, the Assam Cabinet has approved the designation of the Assam State Space Application Centre (ASSAC) as the State Nodal Agency responsible for policy support in Remote Sensing, Geographic Information System (GIS), Global Positioning System (GPS), and UAV/drone-based surveys. This decision aims to optimize the integration of space-based inputs in various state projects to foster better planning and implementation.

Further cementing its strategic importance, the Cabinet has sanctioned ASSAC's inclusion under the PM Gati Shakti initiative, which focuses on robust data-sharing mechanisms, uniform data quality standards, and a comprehensive policy framework for geospatial data management. This alignment will empower ASSAC to adhere to and promote high standards in data handling, directly supporting infrastructure and development projects.

With its newly conferred role as the State Nodal Agency, ASSAC is set to play a pivotal role in coordinating with key stakeholders, including the State Government departments, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Department of Space (DOS), and the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC). This engagement will amplify its capability in scientific and techno-managerial initiatives, ensuring more streamlined and efficient collaboration.

ASSAC’s advanced technological support will be extended to critical state departments such as Public Works Department (PWD), Water Resources, Irrigation, Agriculture, and Revenue & Disaster Management. This will enable these departments to integrate cutting-edge spatial data into their planning and project execution processes, ultimately curbing costs and mitigating delays, while fostering innovation in developmental strategies.