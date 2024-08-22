The Assam government announced on Thursday that over 47,900 foreigners have been detected in the state from 1971 to 2014, with more than 43 per cent being Hindus.

In a written reply to AGP MLA Ponakan Baruah, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the Foreigners Tribunal declared 47,928 people as foreigners during this period.

Among them, 27,309 were Muslims, 20,613 Hindus, and six belonged to other religions.



Sarma mentioned that the highest number of foreigners was detected in Cachar, where out of 10,152 declared foreigners, 8,139 were Hindus and 2,013 were Muslims.



Also Read: Assam government introduces bill to repeal law on Muslim marriages and divorces

According to the Assam Accord, names of all foreigners arriving in the state on or after March 25, 1971, would be detected and removed from electoral rolls, with steps taken to deport them.

Sarma cited the 2011 census, noting that the state had a total Assamese speaking population of 1.51 crore, making up 48.38 per cent of the 3.12 crore residents.

There were 90.24 lakh Bengali speaking people, both Hindus and Muslims, in the state, comprising 28.92 per cent of the total population.

Responding to Baruah's question about the rise in non-Assamese speaking populations and its impact on indigenous communities, Sarma said the government is monitoring the situation.