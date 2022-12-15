Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma on December 15 inaugurated a slew of projects, including the development of Jorhat Stadium at par with that of an international one. The Chief Minister further announced the setting up of a Rs 100-crore Amrit Udayan, a heritage park, within the premises of the 110-year old Central Jail, Jorhat, which was linked with India's freedom movement, and expanding the maidam of Lachit Barphukan.

Speaking at a public meeting at JDSA field in Jorhat, the Chief Minister said that Jorhat is popular for its glorious heritage and culture. An academic hub, Jorhat is home to numerous universities and research institutes. Not to mention the artists, writers and poets that this town has given birth to over the last few decades. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that cultural environment that prevails in Jorhat is the result of untiring effort of people to preserve its culture..

While at Jorhat, CM Sarma performed Bhumi Pujan for a project worth Rs 149.83 crore taken up by Government of Assam to develop the maidam of Mahabir Lachit Barphukan at Gohaigaon, Jorhat as part of the legend's 400th birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister said that Government has acquired additional 42 bighas of land for the project that will include a 125-foot bronze statue of Lachit Barphukan, a museum, an auditorium, residential arena, water body, approach road among other facilities.

The Chief Minister further disclosed that the government is expanding the Jorhat Stadium and developing it on the scale of an international stadium. He said that the stadium would be like that of the one at Sarusujai in Guwahati and would have smart facilities. He said that it was his dream to develop Jorhat Stadium in the line of an international one.