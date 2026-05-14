Assam government directs action in Deithor Government Model College sexual abuse case

The Government of Assam has officially directed the Directorate of Higher Education Assam to examine allegations linked to the alleged sexual abuse case involving Dr. Dipok Kumar Bora, Principal of Deithor Government Model College.

According to official sources, the direction was issued by the Under Secretary to the Government of Assam, Dispur, through an official communication dated May 13, following complaint petitions lodged by several students and civil society organisations on May 11 seeking action against the principal.

The government communication instructed the Director of Higher Education, Assam to examine the matter and take appropriate action as per law.

The development comes amid growing outrage and protests over the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl linked to the case in Deithor.

Earlier, a joint memorandum was submitted to the Assam State Commission for Women through a senior official at the Commission’s office in Guwahati demanding immediate intervention and a fair investigation into the allegations.

The memorandum was jointly submitted by members of the Karbi Anglong Women Justice Forum and the Karbi Students' Association.

Among those present during the submission were Beaulet Beypi and Barnabas Killing along with other representatives of the organisations.

Through the memorandum, the organisations urged the Commission to take immediate cognizance of the matter and ensure a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation.

They also demanded strict legal action against the accused in accordance with the law and stressed the need to ensure justice for the victim while maintaining accountability through due legal process.

The case has triggered widespread concern across Karbi Anglong, with student bodies and civil society groups calling for transparent investigation and swift action from the authorities.