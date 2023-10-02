Assam government on October 2 initiated a Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to 1 lakh beneficiaries for toilet construction, providing Rs 9,000 per beneficiary. Due to the bank holiday, the funds will be reflected in the beneficiaries' accounts on the next working day. This was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam government has removed red-tapism from public service.

The Chief Minister spoke aboout the pivotal strides made over the last 2.5 years, aimed at streamlining government processes across various departments.

The overarching goal is to ensure hassle-free experiences for the people of Assam when dealing with government services, ranging from obtaining driving licenses to labor department licenses and job applications.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the Mukhyamantri Loksewak Arogya Yojona and a ceremonial Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to 1 lakh Individual Household Latrine (IHHL) beneficiaries.

Under the Mukhyamantri Loksewak Arogya Yojona, a health insurance scheme for state government employees of Assam, the existing reimbursement scheme for state government employees will be replaced. The scheme aims to provide financial health protection of up to Rs 5 lakh per family each year to eligible participants, including government employees, retired personnel, and their dependents.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted some key features of the scheme. He announced, "There will be provision for advance payment for employees who require health checks with higher costs, such as Rs 20 lakhs or Rs 30 lakhs. In the first year, employees will be charged Rs 250 per month from their salary for the scheme. We will initially start with reimbursement and later transition to a cashless system."

Sarma stated that while a circular will be issued soon regarding the deduction from monthly salaries, employees who do not wish to avail of this offer have the option to opt out.

The Mukhyamantri Loksewak Arogya Yojona streamlines the medical reimbursement process, offering coverage for a wide range of medical procedures across 27 different specialties. It aims to provide easier access to medical benefits for government employees, pensioners, and their dependents.