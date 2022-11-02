The Assam government barred the power supply along with water connection from the official residence of former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta on November 2.

Further, the former chief minister has been asked to relocate to House numbers 5 and 6 of the new residential buildings.

It is to be mentioned here that the former Assam CM had been repeatedly told to vacate the premises and shit to the newly alloted government quarter, however, the notice to vacate was not heeded for the past six months.

Earlier, the secretariat of the speaker of the Assam Assembly sent a letter to several MLAs informing them that the power and water connection of their officials will be disconnected on 31st July.

Notably, those houses inside the Dispur capital complex in Guwahati will be demolished and new buildings will be constructed.

As several opposition MLAs refused to vacate the houses, the state government was forced to send an ultimatum.

