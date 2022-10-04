The Assam government dismantled two temporary sheds built in a disputed area in Hailakandi district along the state's border with Mizoram, following objections from the neighbouring state, officials said on October 4.

Allegedly, the two sheds for labourers were erected on October 2 for proposed construction work at Kachurthal in the Barak valley district of Assam.

"Some Mizoram officials objected to the sheds set up for labourers. We consulted with our seniors, who suggested dismantling of the structures for peace".

"The two sheds on the Assam side" were razed to the ground on October 3, and the Mizoram authorities have been informed about the step, he said. Another official said the site where the temporary structures were built falls in the disputed border area, and talks are going on at the chief ministerial level to resolve the issue.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Superintendent of police (SP), Mizoram, Lalrinpuia Varte said, "Some disputes have been going on in the disputed area of Assam-Mizoram border but it has already been resolved yesterday".

"Someone tried to construct police camps (bamboo huts) in the disputed site and wanted to construct more, however, we (Mizoram government) strongly objected," he added.

Notably, the bamboo huts were dismantled after a high-level talk was placed at the ministry level to raise the concern, following which the houses were dismantled in the Kolasib area.

Assam's Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi share a 164.6-km long border with Mizoram's three districts of Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit.

The long-standing border dispute between the two neighbouring states stems from two colonial demarcations of 1875 and 1933. The 1875 notification differentiated Lushai Hills from the plains of Cachar, and another in 1933 demarcated a boundary between Lushai Hills and Manipur.

Mizoram insists that the inter-state boundary should be demarcated on the basis of the 1875 notification, a corollary to the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) Act, 1873.

Mizoram leaders have been arguing against the 1933 demarcation, claiming that the Mizo society was not consulted then, while Assam wants that notification to be enforced.