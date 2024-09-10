The Assam Government, via Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), has addressed and debunked prevalent myths about smart metersn stating their significant advantages for consumers.

In a statement, the government clarified that smart prepaid meters offer numerous benefits, including enhanced energy conservation and cost efficiency. Contrary to widespread beliefs, smart meters do not lead to increased electricity bills. In fact, users have reported a 50% reduction in consumption compared to previous postpaid periods. Additionally, the system facilitates easy recharging, provides emergency credit of ₹300, and allows for old bills to be paid in small daily installments.

The integration of solar rooftop installations is also supported at no additional cost. Smart meters come with a Tariff of the Day policy, offering access to cheaper power options. The government assures that these meters deliver accurate measurements, comparable to traditional meters.

For verification, consumers can compare their current bills with those from the same month last year or request APDCL to install a non-smart meter alongside their smart meter. Concerns or inquiries regarding smart meters and electricity bills can be addressed by contacting 1912, 7575999666, or 8876100100.