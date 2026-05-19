Assam government distributes laptops to 71 DigiPay Sakhis under DAY-NRLM scheme

In a major step towards strengthening digital financial inclusion and empowering women at the grassroots level, 71 DigiPay Sakhis were distributed laptops at Amingaon on May 19 under the DAY-NRLM scheme.

The programme was held in the presence of Deba Kumar Mishra and senior officials of Kamrup District Administration.

The initiative aims to strengthen last-mile digital banking services by transforming Self-Help Group women into community banking agents, thereby ensuring easier access to financial services in rural areas.

Officials said the move aligns with the vision of Antyodaya and women empowerment championed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Through the DigiPay Sakhi initiative, the government seeks to accelerate Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), reduce dependence on middlemen, and enhance transparency in the delivery of welfare benefits at the grassroots level.

The scheme is also expected to improve financial literacy and digital access among rural communities while creating livelihood opportunities for women associated with Self-Help Groups across Assam.