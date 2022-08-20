In another reshuffle of several top administrative positions in Assam on Friday evening, the Commissioner of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), Devasish Sharma has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Morigaon.

An official order from the Governor of Assam notified about the changes. Sharma will be replaced by the DC of Sivasagar district, IAS Megha Nidhi Dahal who has been posted as the Commissioner of GMC.

The order read, “In the interest of public service, Shri Debasish Sharma, IAS(SCS-2011) Commissioner, Guwahati Municipal Corporation and Joint Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, Mumbai (Additional) is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Morigaon and Joint Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, Mumbai (Additional).”

It further read, “In the interest of public service, Shri Prakash Ranjan Gharphalia, IAS(SCS-2011),Deputy Commissioner, Morigaon is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Housing and Urban Affairs Department.”



“In the interest of public service, Shri Megha Nidhi Dahal, IAS(RR-2015) Deputy Commissioner, Sivasagar is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Guwahati Municipal Corporation,” it further added.

The incumbent Deputy Commissioner of Morigaon, Prakash Ranjan Gharphalia, has been transferred and posted as Secretary of the Housing and Urban Affairs Department.

Meanwhile, IAS Sadnek Singh, Joint Secretary to the transformation and development department was transferred and posted as the DC of Udalguri and was handed the additional charge of the Secretary of Bodoland Territorial Region.

On the other hand, P Uday Praveen, currently serving as Deputy Commissioner of Udalguri and Secretary of the Bodoland Territorial Region, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Golaghat.

Moreover, IAS Aditya Vikram Yadav, Joint Secretary to the General Administration Department and Staff Officer to the Chief Secretary of the government of Assam was transferred and posted as the Sivasagar DC.

And lastly, Mrigesh Narayan Barua, currently serving as Deputy Commissioner of Golaghat, has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary of the Chief Minister's Secretariat.