Assam government effects major bureaucratic reshuffle; transfers several IAS and ACS officers

The Assam government on June 25 carried out a major administrative reshuffle, transferring and assigning new responsibilities to several IAS and ACS officers across key departments and districts.

As part of the reshuffle, Special Chief Secretary Syedain Abbasi was relieved of the additional charge of the Housing and Urban Affairs Department and was assigned the additional responsibility of the Irrigation Department.

Dr. Om Prakash, Managing Director of Samagra Shiksha Axom Mission, was transferred and posted as Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Environment & Forest Department and the Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Department.

Several district commissioners were also reassigned. Deba Prasad Misra, District Commissioner of Hojai, was posted as Secretary to the Home & Political Department, while Madhu Sudan Nath, District Commissioner of Chirang, was transferred as Secretary to the Agriculture Department.

Megha Nidhi Dahal, District Commissioner of Dhubri, was appointed Secretary to the Finance Department and given additional charge as Managing Director of the Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC). Rohan Kumar Jha, District Commissioner of Barpeta, was posted as Secretary to the Barak Valley Development Department.

Among other significant changes, Aayush Garg, District Commissioner of Cachar, was appointed Managing Director of Samagra Shiksha Axom Mission, while Rahul Kumar Gupta, District Commissioner of South Salmara-Mankachar, was posted as the new District Commissioner of Cachar.

The government also appointed Dibakar Nath as District Commissioner of Dhubri, Srishti Singh as District Commissioner of Morigaon, Jay Vikas as District Commissioner of Hailakandi, and Parikshit Thoudam as District Commissioner of South Salmara-Mankachar.

In the ACS cadre, Sanjoy Dutta was posted as District Commissioner of Hojai, Nabadeep Pathak as District Commissioner of Barpeta, Pulak Patgiri as District Commissioner of Udalguri, Karabi Saikia Karan as District Commissioner of Biswanath, Lakhinandan Saharia as District Commissioner of Bongaigaon, and Gakul Chandra Brahma as District Commissioner of Chirang.

The transfers and postings take immediate effect and are aimed at strengthening administrative efficiency and public service delivery across the state.