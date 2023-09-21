Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam's Rangia apprehended a government employee who was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe on Thursday.

The accused government employee, identified as Jyotirmoy Baruah, worked as a Junior Assistant at the Nagrijuli ICDS project in Tamulpur. Baruah had allegedly demanded a bribe from a complainant in exchange for facilitating the selection of her relative as an Anganwadi worker.

The operation to catch Baruah in the act took place near the Axis Bank branch in Rangia, where he was promptly arrested by the anti-corruption cell. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption shared the details of the operation on their official handle, stating, "Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM laid a trap in Rangia and caught red-handed Jyotirmoy Baruah, Jr Asstt, Nagrijuli ICDS project, Dist Tamulpur, after he accepted a bribe for helping the complainant in getting her relative selected as Anganwadi worker."

This incident follows another corruption case in Lakhimpur district, where a Lat Mandal named Hemendra Bora was arrested for bribery charges. Bora, stationed in Tinikunia under Lakhimpur district, allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 1 lakh to process the namjari (land mutation) for an applicant. Bora initially received 50 percent of the demanded sum through UPI and was apprehended by the police while on his way to collect the remaining 50 percent.