In a significant crackdown on supporters of the banned militant group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), Assam Police have arrested a government employee for expressing support for the banned outfit on social media.

The arrest took place in Assam's Nagaon district, where Dharma Dutta, an employee at the Nagaon Municipal Board and resident of Uriagaon Village, was taken into custody after his post caught the attention of authorities.

Dutta had not only shown support for ULFA-I but also expressed a desire to join the separatist group, which was made evident in the comment section of his social media post.

This arrest is part of a broader offensive by Assam Police against sympathizers of ULFA-I.

In recent times, several individuals linked to the group have been detained, including two hardcore militants captured during a joint operation by Assam Police and Assam Rifles in Tinsukia district.



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These militants, identified as Bibek Asom and Mrigen Asom, were apprehended near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

The police's actions come amid warnings from Assam's Director General of Police (DGP), Gyanendra Pratap Singh, cautioning the public against supporting outlawed terrorist organizations on social media. He has made it clear that such actions will lead to arrest and prosecution under the law.

The DGP's stern warning follows a series of arrests, including that of Bijumoni Rabha from Tamulpur district, who was detained under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for showing interest in joining ULFA-I through a Facebook post.

These developments highlight the Assam Police's intensified efforts to curb the influence and support for ULFA-I within the state.

The crackdown is not only focused on arresting those actively involved with the militant group but also on preventing the spread of their ideology through social media and other platforms.