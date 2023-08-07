The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on August 7 arrested one Lat Mandal under graft charges in Assam’s Biswanath.

The Lat Mandal has been identified as Nowshad Ali posted at Gohpur Revenue Circle who was caught red-handed in a canteen nearby the Circle Office while accepting demanded money from the complainant for processing Namjari.

Taking to Twitter, the anti-corruption cell wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed Nowshad Ali, Lot Mandal of O/O the Circle Officer, Ghohpur Revenue Circle, Biswanath, in a canteen nearby the office, after he accepted bribe from the complainant for processing Namjari.”

Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Nowshad Ali, Lot Mandal of O/O the Circle Officer, Ghohpur Revenue Circle, Biswanath, in a canteen nearby the office, after he accepted bribe from the complainant for processing Namjari @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips pic.twitter.com/JoLeUud3IK — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) August 7, 2023

Earlier on August 1, Subhash Daimary, Senior Assistant, of the office of the District Transport Officer, Bongaigaon has also been arrested for demanding Rs 6,000 as a bribe from the complainant to unblock the ID of his Pollution Testing Centre.



Also Read: Assam government employee arrested on bribery charges in Bongaigaon

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.

Accordingly, a trap was laid today, on August 1 by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the office of the District Transport Officer & Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Bongaigaon.

During a search of the body of the accused public servant, an additional amount of Rs. 26,500 was recovered from his possession and seized in the presence of independent witnesses.