A complaint was received at this Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Subhash Daimary, Senior Assistant, of the office of the District Transport Officer, Bongaigaon demanded Rs 6,000 as a bribe from the complainant to unblock the ID of his Pollution Testing Centre.

Later, the Senior Assistant reduced the amount of the bribe to Rs. 5,000.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.



Accordingly, a trap was laid today, on August 1 by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the office of the District Transport Officer & Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Bongaigaon.



Also Read: Assam: Directorate of Vigilance apprehends SI on bribery charges in Jorhat

Subhash Daimary was caught red-handed at 2:00 PM, immediately after he accepted Rs. 5,000 as a bribe from the complainant.

The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in the presence of independent witnesses.

During a search of the body of the accused public servant, an additional amount of Rs. 26,500 was recovered from his possession and seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

Finding sufficient evidence against the accused public servant, he has been arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam.



In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 01/08/2023 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 56/2023 under Section 120 (B) IPC, R/W Section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

Necessary legal follow-up action is underway.