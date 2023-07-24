The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption apprehended a government health official in Assam’s Nagaon district on July 24 on bribery charges.

The accused has been identified as Nabajyoti Bhuyan, a junior assistant employed at the Joint Director of Health Services in Nagaon.

Bhuyan was caught red-handed by the anti-corruption cell after he accepted demanded money of Rs 10,000 from the complainant for issuing a license for opening a clinic.

Taking to Twitter, the anti-corruption cell wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed Nabajyoti Bhuyan, Jr Assistant, O/O Jt Director Health Services, Nagaon immediately after he accepted Rs. 10000 as bribe from the complainant for issuing a license for opening a physiotherapy clinic.”



Also Read: Assam: CEO of Dhubri zilla parishad arrested on bribery charges

Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Nabajyoti Bhuyan, Jr Assistant, O/O Jt Director Health Services, Nagaon immediately after he accepted Rs.10000 as bribe from the complainant for issuing license for opening a physiotherapy clinic. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips pic.twitter.com/UmnnKYqwvY — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) July 24, 2023

On July 21 the Anti-Corruption team apprehended the CEO of Dhubri Zilla Parishad and his Assistant District Programme manager for allegedly taking bribes.

Goswami, the CEO of Dhubri Zilla Parishad, and his assistant, Mrinal Kanti Sarkar, were caught on camera accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from two Zilla members in exchange for approving developmental projects under government schemes.

The DVAC had been inundated with complaints from both the public and Zilla Parishad members about the rampant corruption and malpractices within the organization. The duo had reportedly been demanding exorbitant amounts of money for every work sanctioned by the Zilla Parishad, leading to a growing chorus of grievances against them.