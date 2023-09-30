A complaint was received at this Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Reba Kanta Bhuyan, Lot Mandal of office of the Circle Officer, Lahorighat Revenue Circle, district- Morigaon, had demanded Rs 10,000 as bribe from the complainant for processing mutation related works of the complainant.



Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate to take necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.



Accordingly, a trap was laid today, on 30/09/2023 by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the office of the Circle Officer, Lahorighat Revenue Circle, district- Morigaon.



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A middleman namely Nakbor Ali was caught red-handed at 5 PM, in the presence of independent witnesses, immediately after he accepted Rs. 3,000/- (three thousand only) as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant in conspiracy with Reba Kanta Bhuyan, Lot Mandal of Lahorighat Revenue Circle.

The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in the presence of independent witnesses. Reba Kanta Bhuyan, Lot Mandal has also been apprehended for demanding the bribe and accepting it through a middleman.

Finding sufficient evidence against the above-mentioned persons, they have been arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam.



In this connection, a case was registered at ACB Police Station on 30/09/2023 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 74/2023 under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

Necessary legal follow-up action is underway.