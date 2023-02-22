A circle officer from South Salmara district was caught red-handed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department while accepting a bribe.

The Lat Mandal has been identified as Abu Taleb Miya from Mankachar. Reportedly, Abu Taleb had taken 13 thousand rupees from one to clear out a pending task.

In a similar incident, sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department took action against corruption at District Transport Office (DTO), Dibrugarh where searches had been carried out at residence of Sanjib Hazarika DTO Dibrugarh on October 21. Over Rs.7,03,800 unaccounted cash was recovered and Rs 87,000 demonetized notes were found in his possession during the raid.

The Assam government has continued its war on corruption spearheaded by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption led by GP Singh, Special DGP. As many as 41 cases from May 10, 2021, to October 19, 2022, were registered and overall, 40 cases till October 19, 2022, have been filed.