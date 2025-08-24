Assam Government employees’ body opposes UPS, demands restoration of Old Pension Scheme

The All Assam Government NPS Employees’ Association has reiterated its strong opposition to the Centre’s proposed Universal Pension Scheme (UPS), while pressing for the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).



The stand was made clear during the Association’s 3rd Biennial Conference, held at the Assam State Freedom Fighters’ Association auditorium in Rupnagar, Guwahati, where representatives of various teachers’ and employees’ organisations extended solidarity for a united struggle.



In a press statement issued by its newly elected President, Achyutananda Hazarika, and General Secretary, Apurba Sharma, the Association declared that a state-wide democratic movement would be launched from September 2025 to pressurise the government for OPS restoration.



Inaugurating the programme, Chandan Kakoti, President of the Assam Secretariat Service Association, assured full cooperation, urging all organisations to join hands in the fight.



At the open session, Professor Jagadish Chandra Goswami strongly criticised what he termed as a “discriminatory” policy, pointing out the contrast between ministers and legislators—who continue to enjoy OPS—and government employees, who are left to grapple with the uncertainty of NPS.



The demand also received support from retired senior bureaucrats. Rajiv Kumar Bora, former IAS officer and ex-Chairman of the Assam Administrative Tribunal, argued that if calculated properly, the state Finance Department would face no difficulty in granting OPS. Similarly, Dilip Kumar Bora, retired IPS officer, alleged that there was a deliberate attempt to portray employees as corrupt and anti-people, and called upon them to counter the narrative with integrity and service.



The conference also resolved to create a welfare fund for the safety and well-being of employees in their workplaces.



The Association stated that the upcoming movement would be among the largest coordinated protests by government employees in Assam in recent years, with OPS restoration as the central demand.