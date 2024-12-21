Guardian Minister of Barpeta and Minister of Environment and Forests Chandramohan Patowary on Saturday distributed benefits to thousands of students in Barpeta under the Government of Assam's “12 Days of Development” initiative.

At the event, Patowary stressed the importance of financial stability, competitive spirit, and skill development for students. “Students should not settle for scooters only. They must aim for global competitiveness as the world is becoming a global village. Assam must rank among the top five states in the country,” he stressed.

The event also saw participation from Bhawanipur MLA Phanidhar Talukdar, District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, social worker Anil Das and other eminent personalities. Talukdar described the occasion as an “auspicious moment,” adding that Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has resolved to provide full support to students who perform well academically.



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This year, 2,205 Higher Secondary students received scooters under the Dr. Banikanta Kakati Merit Award of the Pragyan Bharati Scheme. Male students who scored 75% or above and female students who secured 60% or above were eligible for the award.

Additionally, 1,289 students who achieved 75% or more in the HSLC examinations were given cash prizes through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The initiative also included the distribution of 18,477 bicycles to Class IX students to reduce dropout rates and improve access to education in remote areas.

District Commissioner Jha remarked, “Students are the future, and it is our duty to lead them on the right path.”

The program, implemented with a budget of Rs 148.55 crore, aims to improve educational opportunities and motivate students across the state.