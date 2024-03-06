South Karimganj Constituency MLA Siddique Ahmed raised a complaint about Md Chamed Ali, Executive Engineer of PWD Road Division, Karimganj taking a large sum of money from contractors for the release of their bills without executing works as per plan and estimate. This led to him acquiring significant assets through illegal means, disproportionate to his known sources of income.

As per Government approval, a preliminary inquiry was initiated and found that Md Chamed Ali had acquired disproportionate assets which substantiated the allegation.

"Thereafter, as per approval of the Competent Authority the Vigilance Police Station Case No.09/2023 U/S 13(1) (b)/ 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) was registered against Md Chamed Ali and investigated into for possession of disproportionate assets. A brief of the allegation made in the FIR is that the income of Md Chamed Ali, and his wife from all known legal sources are disproportionate to the assets acquired, despite of the fact that he is a government officer", reads a press release.

"Upon completion of the investigation, and based upon oral, circumstantial, documentary, and material evidence, it was proved that Md Chamed Ali, the then Executive Engineer, PWD Road Division, Karimganj being a public servant had committed criminal misconduct for his pecuniary benefit, and by corrupt, illegal means & by exercise of personal influence he performed his public duty dishonestly. He was found to have committed criminal misconduct as he intentionally enriched himself illicitly during the period of his office abusing his position as a public servant".

In the course of the investigation, Md Chamed Ali was arrested on January 18, as he did not hand over his Indian passport. After arrest, he was remanded to 5 days of police custody. On completion of the remand period, he was sent to judicial custody and presently he is in the district central Jail, Guwahati.

Forensic auditing revealed that he possessed disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 3 crore against his known sources of income. A chargesheet has been submitted against him today (March 6) under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (as amended in 2018).