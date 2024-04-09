Following Clause 9.3 of the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) signed on December 2023, the Governor of Assam has formed a committee to assess the rehabilitation needs of the surrendered ULFA cadres.

The rehabilitation will be carried out based on age profile, education qualification, and general area of residence among others.

The committee, chaired by the Addl. Director General of Police (SB), Assam, includes members from various departments such as Home & Political, General Administration, Veterinary & Animal Husbandry, Agriculture, Industries & Commerce, Fishery, and Panchayat & Rural Development.

The Mission Director, Assam Skill Development Mission, is also part of the committee.

The Chairman has the authority to co-opt any other member.



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The committee may also involve successful entrepreneurs or NGOs. This initiative is effective from the date of notification issuance.

Earlier in 2023, the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) signed a tripartite Memorandum of Settlement with the Centre and the Assam government in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The ULFA is the oldest insurgent group in Assam.

After the peace accords were signed, Amit Shah said, "It is a matter of joy for me that today is a bright day for the future of Assam. For a long time, Assam and the Northeast faced violence."

He added that ULFA signing the memorandum signals the start of a new period of peace for the entire Northeast and especially for Assam. Amit Shah said the state has been suffering for a long time due to the violence involving the insurgent group and 10,000 people have been killed in such violence since 1979.

"I want to assure ULFA representatives that the faith you have kept in the government of India, from the Ministry of Home Affairs's side, a programme will be made in a time-bound manner to fulfil everything, without you having to ask for it," said the Union Home Minister.