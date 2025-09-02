Assam Government expresses 'serious displeasure' over GMCH newborn death incident, seeks accountability

The Assam government expressed 'serious displeasure' over the tragic incident at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) last month, where a newborn lost its life and three others sustained serious injuries inside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The episode has raised troubling questions about hospital safety protocols, overcrowding, and medical negligence.

Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam, Siddharth Singh, in a strongly worded letter to GMCH Superintendent Dr. Achyut Baishya and Additional Superintendent Dr. Pradip Kumar Das, expressed the government’s “serious displeasure” over the matter. The hospital administration has been instructed to strengthen supervision, strictly follow safety protocols, and prevent recurrence of such incidents. A compliance report has also been sought by the department at the earliest.

In response to its internal inquiry, the GMCH administration has suspended several medical staff. Those facing indefinite suspension include Dr. Anupama Deka, Head of Pediatrics, and Dr. Dipankar Hazarika, Associate Professor. Both have been barred from private practice or professional engagement during the suspension period.

In addition, Nurse In-Charge Gomati Devi, staff nurse Chandana Nath, and ICU technician Ishan Jyoti Talukdar have been suspended. Following complaints lodged by the families of the affected infants, Dr. Hrishikesh Thakuria and Dr. Puja have also been suspended for six months.

According to reports, the incident occurred when four to five newborns were allegedly placed on a single NICU bed due to lack of space, leading to overcrowding and unsafe conditions. Families allege that the babies were not being properly monitored and that the incident could have been avoided had there been adequate supervision.

Adding to the seriousness of the case, an on-duty nurse was taken into custody, while the hospital superintendent was replaced soon after. The incident has reignited concerns about the hospital’s infrastructure, safety management, and the accountability of medical professionals.

The tragedy has not only led to administrative reshuffling within GMCH but has also drawn intervention from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, signaling the gravity of the crisis. The episode has amplified public outcry over hospital negligence, with many demanding sweeping reforms to ensure patient safety.