The Assam Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, has extended the 'Anna Sewa Din' initiative until July 15 in response to the ongoing flood situation in the state. Initially scheduled for the first 10 days of each month, this extension aims to ensure the timely distribution of rice grains to eligible beneficiaries across Assam.

The 'Anna Sewa Din' program, a flagship initiative of the state government, plays a crucial role in providing essential food grains to those in need, particularly during challenging times such as floods.

The Government of Assam, committed to ensuring food security, initiated 'Anna Sewa Din' on the first days of each month starting from December. This program, operating under the National Food Security Act, 2013, focuses on distributing free food grains to eligible beneficiaries. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam Government has now extended the 'Anna Sewa Din' initiative until July 15 in response to the ongoing flood situation in the state.